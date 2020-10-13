To the editor:
President Donald Trump's announcement early Friday, Oct. 2, that he has COVID-19 came only after Bloomberg News reported that advisor Hope Hicks became ill during Trump's Wednesday rally in Duluth, Minn.
She was separated on Air Force One on the return flight to Washington and tested positive early Thursday. The White House did not report this at the time. Reporters with Hicks and the president on that flight say no one from the White House called them to perform contact tracing or to inform them of their risk. Thursday afternoon Trump flew to N.J. and delivered a speech without wearing a mask, exposing many staffers and campaign supporters knowingly.
Press Secretary Kayeigh McEnany did not mention Hicks' test or her recent close contact with Hicks as she gave a 25-minute briefing to reporters without wearing a mask Thursday.
Meanwhile here in New Hampshire, Nikki Haley hosted an event Thursday for 99 Republican women running for office. There is a photo of Haley herself posing with a group of all white women, packed indoors, squashed together shoulder to shoulder, none wearing masks.
Someone will determine the names of all these Republican women candidates. They are not very smart. If there were 100 people in that room it was most likely an illegal gathering. How could you, all of you, gather so close together, indoors, without masks, during a respiratory pandemic? Why would you endanger yourself, others in the room, and our community?
As the rest of us vote this November we will look for intelligence in the candidates for legislative office. None of the women in that photo can possibly care about the rewards of public service, and then refuse the simplest method for protecting and serving their community. Voters, look for Nikki Haley's tweet, remember the photo faces.
Susan Raymond
Tamworth
