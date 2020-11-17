To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu announced last week that New Hampshre will no longer conduct universal contact tracing in cases of COVID-19. Sununu said, “Even though we are doing everything right, we know the virus is likely to spread at some level.”
Our governor has not done enough “right” to keep us safe in a pandemic. If you want to save lives you demand all your residents wear a mask. N.H. is the only state in New England that has never had a mask mandate. If you want to save lives you hire enough contact tracers and you are in the press every day telling your voters and residents to work with the public health department and answer their calls.
The public health standard is that a state should have at least 30 contract tracers for every 100,000 people during a pandemic. Sununu did not hire enough contact tracers, and now he is just throwing up his hands and telling everyone — too bad, contact tracing does not work. He is telling your doctors that it is their problem to control sick patients.
Doctors are overburdened as it is, now they are contact tracers too? The virus has outpaced Sununu’s willingness to track it and contain it, not his ability to do so.
Sununu just does not care how many die. He does not feel responsible for the homeless, the poverty, the lack of sick leave, high real estate taxes, etc., etc., Remember all those vetoes? Contact tracing works nearly everywhere else. Why not here? Because too many keep voting for Chris Sununu.
Susan Raymond
Tamworth
