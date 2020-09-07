To the editor:
Oxfam has recently provided a survey where they analyzed worker protection, health care, and unemployment support of each U.S. state. New Hampshire ranked 29th.
The economic distress caused by COVID-19 put millions of working families at risk of illness, homelessness, and hunger. The federal government first ignored the problem, telling state governors they were largely on their own to help families survive this pandemic. Help always comes chaotically and mostly too late.
Our essential workers are people we need to keep the stores stocked with food, our nursing homes functioning, child care centers safe etc.. Some states treat these people with the dignity and support that they deserve, other states do not.
New Hampshire's ranking in this study is appalling. For worker protections it is 39th, for unemployment 20th. We have a governor who obsessively vetos bipartisan bills which will help working families. He even vetos during a pandemic. Our "no" list is long.
No mandated paid sick leave, No medical insurance premium payment grace period, etc etc. We needed an "order" from Sununu to mandate the wearing of face masks in public just like every other state in New England has done, but he refused. Therefore tourists who want to “live free” flocked to our mountains this summer and those who were able, had to isolate.
We have a governor who refuses to see that once the full budget disaster of this pandemic hits our towns, real estate taxes will force our most vulnerable to sell their homes, and they have no affordable rental alternatives in this state. We need a graduated income tax so that we can afford fair and safe school systems statewide. Read the full report from Oxfam and think hard before you vote this November.
Susan Raymond
Sandwich
