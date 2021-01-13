To the editor:
The events that happened on Jan. 6 were a complete disgrace to our country. What Donald Trump did was to entice these people to storm the Capitol buliding and try to attack our elected officials from across the country.
How can anyone here in this town/county/state and across the country support him after what he did yesterday?
I sat at home and watched the events unfold on TV, and I was in disbelief that this was happening in our nation’s capital.
Trump and his supporters have blood on their hands. Trump and his cronies who did this act of domestic terrorism on our own government, who tried to take over our government, should be brought up on domestic terrorism and murder charges, including Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani.
Trump sat in the Oval Office as this was going on watched it on TV, and he did NOTHING about it.
If you think that Trump didn’t do anything wrong, think again. It is time for you who follow and believe in Donald Trump to wake up and look at all the lies he has told and look what he did on Jan. 6.
Steve Webster
Conway
