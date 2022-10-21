I am pleased to write in support of re-electing Sen. Jeb Bradley to the New Hampshire Senate.
When I was a member of the House, I had many opportunities to work with Jeb. He is widely respected for his ability to bring people together, to find acceptable compromise on large issues and to get legislation across the finish line and enacted into law.
There is no bigger issue that I worked with Jeb on than expanding Medicaid to ensure 90,000 people in New Hampshire have access to health care.
That legislation not only provided health insurance coverage but is fiscally responsible and protects New Hampshire taxpayers. It is a very good compromise and Jeb deserves much credit for spearheading the effort.
Jeb has also worked to help make our economy more competitive through lower business taxes and workers compensation reforms that have lowered those costs. He has protected the New Hampshire advantage by ensuring no sales or income tax and he worked to eliminate donor towns. We can trust Jeb to maintain NH’s competitive economic position.
Jeb’s opponent has become very outspoken. But I have found in my years in the Legislature that outspokenness does not translate into effectiveness. Jeb is effective and what matters most are results.
That is why I wholeheartedly support Jeb’s re-election.
