To the editor:
As the kids return to school, I feel as though someone should give a friendly reminder to be kind to one another. As a kid who was bullied and ridiculed by teachers in A. Crosby Kennett High School, I want to address a few things.
First and foremost, it is not OK to be bullied. You are going to have to stand up for yourself because most of the time, those who are in charge like to suspend the kid who is bullied. It's much easier to suspend one kid instead of suspending more than one. That's when the school has to admit there's a problem. School systems are not very fond of that.
Second, I want to say that it is OK to be you. Be yourself. Whatever band shirts you want to wear, whatever backpack you want to walk around with is entirely up to you. Teachers can also be bullies. I grew up with a somewhat normal education. One plus one equals two but today, I hear it is very different. While I don't have kids of my own, I feel as though there should be a line of communication presented to you.
I'm encouraging all of you to write your own letters to the Daily Sun about the things that are troubling you. Talk to your parents and be active in your community. Be mindful of other's thoughts and feelings.
You have a say in this world. You are our future, and we are depending on you to make the right choices by your standards. This goes for all grades and all schools. To the seniors I just want to say, the real world is ready for you. Are you ready for it?
Sid Jones
North Conway
