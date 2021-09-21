To the editor:
Watching the national news on TV the other night, I wondered why on earth our state was colored red on the map, joining so many other states that have high COVID counts. Well, gosh — now I know.
Reading the comments in the TeleTalk column today regarding Biden's vaccine mandates, I realized it's a no brainer. Thanks to all the anti-vaxers out there, we may never know normal again. There's just no fixing stupid.
Sharon Pietz
North Conway
