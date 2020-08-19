To the editor:
I was surprised to read that Gov. Chris Sununu recently vetoed legislation that would have added a dental benefit to New Hampshire’s Medicaid program. I read letters that were printed in these pages about it and they motivated me to read the governor’s veto statement. Doing so changed my perspective.
I very much support a dental benefit. However, I learned that the governor does, too. The problem is the cost to pay for it at a time when our economy is upside down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a time when the state might have to cut $500 million in costs from the budget, it makes little sense to add millions of dollars in additional costs.
What I find very troubling are the unnecessary and partisan attacks from the governor’s political opponents. On the one hand, they have criticized the Governor for not keeping New Hampshire’s economy closed due to COVID-19. However, the consequence of this is less business tax revenue to the state to pay for new benefits and programs. As a small-business owner, I both support a dental benefit and understand the difficult position that the governor is in.
What is most unfortunate is the hyper-partisanship from Democrats who want the economy closed but do not want to accept the loss of state revenue of doing so but blame Gov. Sununu nevertheless.
I appreciate the tough decisions the governor is making even while others are playing politics.
Shannon Collins
Tamworth
