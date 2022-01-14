To the editor:
The people who have been my closest friends for the past 20 years are the people I have skied with, eaten with and drank with at Wildcat mountain.
That experience led to my family moving to the Mount Washington Valley full time. I haven’t skied Wildcat yet this year and the weather is partly to blame. Mostly though, it’s the perception of what the Cat is quickly becoming since purchased by Vail Resorts.
I’ve lost the eager desire to get started after hearing of staff defection, lack of maintenance and poor snowmaking. Last year I chose to ignore all the noise, this year it’s setting in.
I will never give up on the Cat and all the wonderful memories, friendships, views and truly enjoyable skiing it has provided me. Sadly, I feel the new perception has caused disaffection with some I know. Maybe the Cat’s time with Vail Resorts is yet to come. I hope so.
Scott Alexander
Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.