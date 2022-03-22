In his column, the ides of March, Bill Marvel referred to an “average of 25.8 percent.” Please note that 25.8 percent is not an average; but rather, a percent of the total number of students who happen to be eligible for “Free-and-Reduced Lunch Eligibility.”
This reminded me of the years before the Eagle Academy, when I was teaching GED prep at Kennett High School; first in portable classrooms without access to bathrooms and often no heat until a custodian could be found, and later in the new school, assigned to big-box rooms with rows of hospital beds, classrooms with tiny chairs and tables for little ones, and a machine shop where I had to clean up the shavings before the first students arrived.
Many of them were drop-outs, totally alienated from education; but perfectly good students when working with them on my feet toward understanding. The treatment they had experienced from teachers and staff at Kennett was disquieting, but consistent with Kennett’s treatment of all of us.
Most of the “Tele-Talk” comments in the same issue of Sun were downright childish, like blaming everyone but themselves for current events. (Apologies to a few others, including Larry Garland and Richard Haase, whose comments were buried last at the bottom of the page.)
For the first in a long time all of this brought me to the brink of despair: for the uneducated, for the Ukrainians, for those lost to COVID, and for all us who may be fried by an impending nuclear holocaust provoked by a megalomaniac in the Kremlin.
Fortunately, like a gift from God, Dear Abby saved the day, saying, “Individuals who are not mature enough to (calmly) discuss their differences are really not worth your time … go on with your life.” But miss the days when I could walk into a bar, relax and shoot the bull with almost anyone.
Like social media, the Sun has perfected the art of creating a newspaper with something for almost everyone; but in this case, it may not be a compliment.
