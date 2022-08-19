To the editor:
Response to Julie Webster: Your opinion of Justin Worthley enlightens me to the importance of change. Continuous elections of the same — only gets us the same. This country needs change.
To the editor:
Response to Julie Webster: Your opinion of Justin Worthley enlightens me to the importance of change. Continuous elections of the same — only gets us the same. This country needs change.
In my experience as both an employee and an employer, I came to recognize when seniority was the most useful, and when change was the most beneficial. And right now, this country needs change. Change that brings enthusiasm, vision and initiative.
The orders placed upon us these past few years were not useful. There is now much evidence that wearing masks, taking the vaccine, social distancing, closing churches, closing businesses were ineffective in slowing the spread of the virus. Actually, it did much damage to our country, and only the future will be able to tell of the long term and devastating damage that has taken place due to these harmful protocols.
Unfortunately, the most popular sources of news will not report these facts. It appears that Justin has done his research beyond what most have. And he has expressed these truths to the benefit of the people whom he seeks to serve.
The most important vote the American people cast is not for the president of the U.S., nor their state's governor — no. The most important vote that we cast as citizens is the vote for sheriff.
Candidate Worthley has promised to serve the people in upholding his oath to the Constitution. And when unconstitutional laws are executed upon the U.S. citizens by the powers above, we can have faith that our constitutional Sheriff will not serve the senior corrupt political leaders, but instead, serve the people he has sworn an oath to serve by honoring his oath to the Constitution. My vote is for Justin Worthley. Carroll County needs real change and constitutional protection.
Ruth Clough
Wolfeboro
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.