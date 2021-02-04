To the editor:
I have been trying to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine since the registration process opened on Friday Jan. 22. I completed my pre-registration early that morning and was advised that I would receive an email form the CDC VAMS site within 3-5 days to go to the next step.
I dutifully waited until the following Thursday to call the 211 help line. There I was told that I should have called within 48 hours. Their best suggestion at that point was to start over, now putting me a week behind the power curve. After re-registering I finally received my confirmation email on Saturday, Jan. 30. More questions to answer and a message that I would receive an authentication code via email. No code received after 10 tries, Finally today, on Feb. 1, on my eleventh attempt, a code appeared. More questions and finally an appointment scheduling site which showed ten vaccine sites within 50 miles, six of which, including Memorial Hospital, showed no appointments at all available.
Yet another call to 211 and over an hour hold time and again I was told that they could do nothing. I finally booked the first available appointment, May 14, at Androscoggin Hospital in Berlin.
Hours on the computer, hours more on the phone and the best I could do is 14 weeks out and 40 miles away. Meanwhile, Memorial Hospital won’t take phone calls regarding vaccine appointments. This system is severely broken and someone needs to fix it. After registering in the first half hour I should not be looking at an appointment in the late spring.
I am 72 years old, retired military and work with the public at Attitash. Gov. Sununu, is this the best that we can do? This process is shameful.
Russell Spaight
Linderhof
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.