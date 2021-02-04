To the editor:
Why is our Fryeburg fire chief calling another chief?
This has to do with not one but two carry-outs in Chatham. Fryeburg Fire has always helped Saco Valley with carry-outs. Our new chief refused to send help both times. He said lack of young help and no one around.
Saco Valley called in mutual aid from surrounding towns. Our Fryeburg chief called one of the other chiefs and asked why empty your town? The other chief replied, I didn’t, I sent four firefighters. Our Fryeburg chief replied they’re just going to stand around. The other chief said they hiked 6 miles to get the patient out safely.
First: Why is our chief calling him?
Second: He refused to help — it’s no longer his business.
Third: That’s why Saco Valley used mutual aid. I myself served as a firefighter for Saco Valley and other towns and have never seen or heard of this behavior.
Saco Valley has a lot of young help just getting into firefighting. The Fryeburg chief is not setting a good example for them. He wears the white helmet and in my opinion is driving them away.
What I don’t get is why go to other towns and help with three carry-outs and not help a department in your own town? Saco Valley is based in North Fryeburg. Work together. We need all the firemen we can get.
I would like to thank the mutual aid department that responded to the structure fire in North Fryeburg. Great job.
Russell Coe
North Fryeburg, Maine
