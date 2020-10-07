To the editor:
I will miss the Fryeburg Fair this year — the noise, the sweet smells of the food and the constant crush of people. Several years ago, I attended the fair with my friend and her disabled daughter, Alex, who was perhaps 20 at the time and suffers from a traumatic brain injury, which is quite obvious.
On this day, we had her in a wheelchair as she often stumbles when she walks. Most people ignore her. They glance but usually look away. I was pushing Alex through the noisy and bustling kiddy land, tired from hours of Alex begging for “just one more time” on one of her many favorite rides when a disheveled carnival worker came over and squatted in front of her — eye to eye — and spoke to her.
Then he produced a large stuffed animal and presented it to her. She loved it! That single act of kindness has stayed with me all these years. I’m not sure why as many people treat Alex with dignity, respect and kindness. Maybe it was my frame of mind at the time. You see, that person gave Alex a gift that she most likely soon forgot about.
He, however, gave me a gift I will carry the rest of my life — the appreciation that people of all walks of life do wonderful acts of kindness every day. Those acts are quickly overshadowed by horrific events which we seem to hear much more of. It is my belief that most people are good no matter who they are or where they are from, and we need to remind ourselves of that fact.
Russ Maidment
Brownfield, Maine
