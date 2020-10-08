To the editor:
It’s time to elect presidents by national popular vote and eliminate the electoral college. Time have changed since the Constitution was written.
Easier and broader access to information beyond newspapers common in the early history of the U.S., and a more educated electorate, most people have at least a high school education, means “we the people” should be electing the president.
In a true democracy it is the people who decide. I urge you to write your state legislators to enact state laws that give the vote for president to the people of the Granite State.
Robert Moeller
Conway
