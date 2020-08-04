To the editor:
My suggestion for use of the old county nursing home is to use as much of the space as possible to generate income for the county, which would benefit the taxpayers.
Surely, there is a need or one could be developed with the help of the Lakes Region Planning Commission and the North Country Council to support entrepreneurs who need low-cost space.
The building belongs to the people of Carroll County, and they deserve to benefit in the form of tax relief from any reuse.
I’m not necessarily against using space for additional county bureaucrats, but if those new employees are not engaged in revenue generation, such as administering fees (or supported by state or federal grants), the space will be counterproductive, when compared to a use such as an economic development incubator.
It is part of the Carroll County Commission’s fiduciary duty to the taxpayers to make an effort to safeguard and/or enhance the uses of the taxpayers money.
Robert E. Morency
Rural Utilities Improvement
Center Ossipee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.