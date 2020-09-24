To the editor:
Gov. Steve Merrill’s recent passing has focused attention on the phrase he used so aptly: “The New Hampshire Advantage.”
Merrill strongly believed our state’s success derived from the fact that we managed state government without either a sales or an income tax.
Merrill built upon the tradition established over 40 years ago by my father Gov. Meldrim Thomson that our state could and should manage our affairs without either of those taxes.
In the 2020 election, the debate about an income tax will take center stage as many legislators have actually voted for an income tax as part of mandatory paid family leave.
Thankfully Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed this legislation while at the same time proposing a voluntary paid family leave plan that does not rely on an income tax.
Wolfeboro voters should be thankful that state Sen. Jeb Bradley, House candidate Brodie Deshaies and Rep. John MacDonald agree with Sununu and oppose an income tax.
Before the pandemic hit, New Hampshire enjoyed one of the strongest economies in the nation with one of the lowest unemployment rates, the lowest poverty rate and one of the highest per capita income levels in the United States. Additionally, New Hampshire consistently ranks as one of the most livable states in the country.
An income tax or a sales tax as well as new and expensive mandates on employers would undermine our competitive advantage for business growth and recovery and hurt hard working men, women and small businesses. That is why I will be supporting Jeb Bradley for Senate, and Brodie Deshaies and John MacDonald for state representatives in this election.
Robb R. Thomson
Wolfeboro
