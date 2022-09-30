With the N.H. primary behind us, now is the time to focus on the general election candidates. In this time of intense partisanship and divisiveness, I personally believe we should focus on results — who has achieved them and whether that person is worthy of sending them back for another term in office.
For me no one stands out more than Sen. Jeb Bradley. I agree with the editorial writers of The Conway Daily Sun who have called Bradley the most effective legislator in New Hampshire.
Bradley is responsive, listens, works with people and does not disparage those he disagrees with.
That is part of being effective as a true statesman. That attitude also helps Jeb achieve results for the folks in his district and the great state of New Hampshire. For me results are the things that matter most when it comes time to measure a legislators worth to me, the citizen/taxpayer/voter.
As a co-chairman of the Carroll County Broadband Committee, I have personally worked with Bradley on expanding broadband access in underserved areas of Carroll County. He promoted several legislative changes necessary for this expansion. None more important than his bill SB 85, which established a broadband matching grant initiative and fund for towns and counties to partner with broadband providers to expand access to areas without broadband and was included in the 2021 state budget.
Bradley’s SB 85 legislation is timely given the federal funding now becoming available. It is essential to have matching funding available to be able to expand access to broadband to the many rural areas of Carroll County where adequate internet service is lacking or non-existent.
These are the kind of results we need from the Legislature in Concord.
Bradley has long served our district well and I, for one, would urge voters return him to Concord.
