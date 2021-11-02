To the editor:
Thank you, Ray Gilmore, an active Republican, for having the guts to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about Trump. I couldn’t have put it better. As far as I can tell, there are now two parties: the old long-term Republican Party and the new Trump party, headed locally by finger-sticking Steiner. I think I know which one you stand for.
On another note, Mr. Gilmore: For decades I have been amazed at the vim and vigor of voters in my area. Before and during elections, numerous “VOTE FOR” signs explode all over the sides of the roads, both for candidates and issues. That may be messy looking but good for our system of voting. However, invariably, those signs are removed a short time after an election, therefore making our community as attractive as before.
Not so for the 2020 election. In Glen on Route 302 near the Glen post office/Patch’s market, there is a huge paid-for billboard, advertising who to vote for, left over from the 2020 campaign. Some of the names on the billboard: Trump/Pence, Chris Sununu, Ray Gilmore, Ray Gilmore, Corky Messner, Joe Kenney.
I wonder, Mr. Gilmore, if you have your name on an eyesore one year after the election? I know an old-time Republican wouldn’t be proud. Perhaps you can take a chain-saw and cut out your names (two of them).
Also, Gov. Sununu brags about the beauty and rural nature of New Hampshire. Does he know there is a huge eyesore with his name on it one year after the 2020 election? Or maybe it’s OK with him.
I’m not saying which party has control over that huge billboard sign, the Republicans or the Trumpicans, but it surely goes against what traditionally has been done in the past in this area.
That sign right now is a good example of ugly American.
Richard M. Chrenko
Glen
(0) comments
