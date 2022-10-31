Save Mount Washington. When is enough enough. At the North Conway Community Center meeting Aug. 22 to solicit public comments on the draft plan for the summit of Mt. Washington, I asked Sen. Jeb Bradley, chair of the Mount Washington Commission why the 10-year master plan for the the summit of N.H.’s highest peak in the northeast had not been updated since 1970.
No response was given to that question. The commission is required by N.H. law: RSA 227 B-6 to prepare a master plan every 10 years. The goal was to ensure that the summit of Mt. Washington “continues to be a must-see destination for visitors to the region while also ensuring that resource values are protected.”
After this meeting, chaired by Bradley, with co-member Rep. Karen Umberger and others, I came away feeling there were no clear answers to the impact and overload of the additional increase of overnight visitors on the summit of Mount Washington. How true it is “you build it and they will come." Anyone doubting that, just look at Diana’s Bath’s congestion.
How much more can the septic system on the summit handle, when you add 18 train cars and 70 people and additional infrastructure (septic, generators etc.), increase the volume of hikers on the fragile alpine flora and fauna. This is no place for a train hotel with 100 days of hurricane force winds (e.g., June 13, 2016, 105 mph winds and five inches of drifted snow). Yes, mid- June.
If common sense were to rule, this railroad hotel would never leave the base station. Save Mount Washington.
