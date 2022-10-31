To the editor:

Save Mount Washington. When is enough enough. At the North Conway Community Center meeting Aug. 22 to solicit public comments on the draft plan for the summit of Mt. Washington, I asked Sen. Jeb Bradley, chair of the Mount Washington Commission why the 10-year master plan for the the summit of N.H.’s highest peak in the northeast had not been updated since 1970.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.