To the editor:
I am a parent of a student at Madison Elementary School. I attend their board meetings and actively advocate for my child. I am frustrated by the multiple attacks on Madison Elementary School by Dr. Rich Laracy of Saco River Medical Group. He has publicly bashed the school’s principal and board members about our mask policy. The school has done an admirable job finding the consensus for safety and face-to-face learning.
Madison Elementary has sent out multiple surveys to its staff as well as the parents of its student body in order to ensure they are providing an informed policy.
Laracy was invited to speak at our board meeting Jan. 4 where even his own patients from our school body said thank you for providing health care for my family at your practice, but please leave your opinions about my child’s school policies to its constituents.
That respect was denied when he bullied our principal and our school board for a third time during the MVV Economic Council’s Eggs and Issues Jan. 7.
His words on this forum about MES were extremely unprofessional. I hope the next time the Economic Council decides to host something like this they include multiple medical opinions. We don’t all agree with Dr. Laracy and would appreciate hearing from other medical professionals, especially ones with conflicting views.
Rebecca Miller
Madison
