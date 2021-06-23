To the editor:
I’d like to thank the town of Conway for reconstructing upper Birch Hill Road, a job deferred for many moons due to difficulties associated in dealing with a base of solid granite. Upper Birch Rock (Hill) is just that, one humongous outcrop of solid rock. In fact, evidence of granite mining operations abound at various locations all over the top of Birch Rock (Hill), and a sheer granite face remains as a result of the former quarry operation.
In conjunction with granite removal, a (kinda) road was built for service, supply and support. The “road” was used to access the quarry — not for public accommodation; however, things haven’t changed much since then. Consequently, upper Birch Rock (Hill) Road has been a nightmare for both the town and its residences. Asphalt doesn’t last very long when installed over solid rock. Snow plows are the loser at every encounter and front-end car service centers maintain a special appreciation for their Birch Hill customers.
So, after endless complaints, the town finally decided to properly reconstruct Birch Hill Road. Further, supervised by crew Foreman Jim Shackford, the road was reconstructed with the town’s own road crew. They took out significant quantities of rock and installed a compacted shoulder stone base. This, combined with impressive workmanship, will result in a roadway which should last a couple of decades, rather than a couple of years.
In conclusion, although admittingly rather skeptical at first, the town and its road crew did a commendable job and they deserve appropriate recognition and gratitude!
Raymond Shakir
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.