To the editor:
Considering this newspaper’s political propensity, it’s unlikely you’d print my true opinion regarding certain subversive individuals. However, although rather challenging, here’s a kinda “tactful” response to a recent personal antagonist.
Indisputably, many of today’s gullible “Americans” are easily swayed by a variety of nefarious socialist influences, despite the hard reality of universal failure and misery of such systems. These individuals mostly identify as Biden supporters. That indisputable fact alone should dispel any doubt of their level of intelligence, pragmatism or their ability to matriculate guidance from the human historical record.
Take Michael Kerins: Here’s a perfect example of a leftist circus barker (to) whom this newspaper affords a regular soapbox in order to spew his Communist B.S. propaganda. In a recent rant, he accuses Frank McCarthy of among other things — “A Litany of Lies.” Yet, he cites zero specifics corroborating his imbecilic and ignorant accusations, rendering his attack specifically indisputable. Further, he accuses me of being involved in some sort of McCarthy-ist “worship.”
I submit there’s a rather significant gap between the words respect and worship. Kerns, however, could never decipher the difference. Further, I fail to understand why Kerins and similar leftist kooks don’t simply relocate to the commie nirvana of their choice. They’re actually all over the planet. In fact, to some degree, this state is surrounded by ’em!
Why waste your time Kerins dumping on a liberty-loving, anti-government patriot and war hero when you could exist comfortably among similar planetary bilge. Enjoy their lower standard of living and have the privilege of being lead to your daily ration at the public trough by the ring affixed to your nose?
Kerin claims he’s “close” to a Viet Nam veteran (friend) and they have lot’s in common (insert laugh track); likely about as much in common as I have with him or any of his other woke, leftist, leach, indoctrinated associates.
Raymond Shakir
North Conway
