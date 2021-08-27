To the editor:
My wife and I are relatively new residents to the valley. Regrettably, we have been here long enough to have experienced the very real tension that exists between residents and between residents and our neighboring visitors – from daily spiteful politics in the local paper to aggressive driving gestures on Main Street.
It creates stress and often ends in unwanted, unfriendly behavior. However, I am not writing to provide some clever solution or witty rebuke, only an alternative to help take the edge off and decompress before the next work week. I am writing to offer some very genuine fellowship.
Like most Americans, we enjoy community activities that offer a variety of great music, thought-provoking stories, and meaningful conversations with friends and family while enjoying a cold drinks or coffee and fresh-baked goods. The 10 a.m. Sunday service at the Bartlett Congregational Church offers all of these amenities and more.
This Sunday service features visiting Reverend Pojen Lee, from Washington DC. Reverend Lee brings an amazing, global resume, and has led a series of inspirational, comforting and rejuvenating services over the past month. My wife and I feel recharged, enthusiastic and fully prepared for whatever challenges the new week may bring.
If you are looking for something new to reconnect or join our community, make new friends or simply find peace of mind, I invite you to attend this Sunday. The Bartlett Congregational Church is located in Bartlett Village on Route 302. Everyone is welcome!
Raymond Hodgkins
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.