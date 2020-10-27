To the editor:
In early October, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse phoned in for a Town Hall meeting with 17,000 corn huskers.
In response to one constituent’s question about the president, Sen. Sasse savaged Donald Trump in a manner more ruthless than George Conway of the ‘Never Trump’ Lincoln Project, sentiments days later echoed by Trump’s former Chief of Staff, retired Marine General John Kelly, stating that the president is the worst human being ever.
I, Quddus Z. Snyder, have now endured four years of daily assaults on America’s core values and I’ve had enough. The reason why Trump has trampled on our core values is because fools, many of whom are my neighbors, whose chimneys my father serviced and whose chimneys I have serviced, have given this tyrant their unconditional support.
I know who you are as my father Channing did, and I say this not as a threat to your person or property, but as a factual declaration about how I intend to reduce your personal reputation to a smoldering heap of ashes.
Because I am nearly always right and almost never wrong, I predict: Trump is going to lose this election in a manner spectacular, and following that crippling loss he is going to either (a) flee the United States, or (b) face certain prosecution for financial crimes and tax fraud. And on the day he runs or joins his erstwhile inner circle in jail, I intend to call you out personally and publicly in The Conway Daily Sun for supporting a tyrant who defiled the nation’s highest office.
I will name you and also your father, and publicly shame you mercilessly. Shall you deserve this intellectual flogging? Absolutely! For your role in this nightmare, you deserve to be looked down upon by neighbors who formerly respected you as a decent man.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.