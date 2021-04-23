To the editor:
To Mr. Hartmann of Eaton: This winter I spent three months in Tennessee, a state that flies its fair share of Confederate flags.
I observed that these flags are nowhere to be found in predominately affluent and educated neighborhoods like Lookout Mountain, but can always be seen in great abundance in rundown, trashy and impoverished rural areas like Suck Creek.
The Confederate flag, in addition to symbolizing treason against the United States and the Southern slave economy, is also just a redneck badge. I've yet to meet a single Confederate Flag flying person that was not white, uneducated and frankly racist.
If the Eaton Posse wishes to express their peculiar redneck disposition, why not fly a NASCAR or Billy Bass flag? The Confederate Flag is not only noxious because it is treasonous and racist, it also signals to the outside world that trashy rednecks are accepted members of the community. This is bad for our town insofar as whatever economic activity we have not only depends on locals but also outside visitors with money.
Our towns should be presenting a warm and welcoming face, and not defending symbols that cause visitors to conclude that we are ignorant hillbillies. This is not a large favor to ask — out of respect for our businesses, values, culture and living standard, please do not fly middle-finger flags and Confederate Flags along Route 153.
Seriously, we have middle-finger, Trump and Confederate Flags flying here! It is trashy. It is bad for business. Please, have some respect for the rest of us. Take your stupid flags down. And if you do not, I really think it is time for Eaton's educated gentry to start flexing a little political muscle here. Hillbillies are a financially outgunned, disproportionately vocal, less educated, and laughable minority. Its true.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
