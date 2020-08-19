To the editor:
I read Marty Basch’s article last Friday with personal interest. I think he’s picked up on a trend in cycling that’s been a long time coming: “Get off the roads.
Leave the highways to the fast cars, big trucks, loud Harleys, and distracted drivers.” I used to be an enthusiastic road rider — centuries every summer, Crank the Kanc, ride my age in miles on my birthday, the whole nine yards. But that’s over now.
The fun of it died for me at the 40th Seacoast Century in September 2013, when a careless, fentanyl fueled 19-year-old killed two Century riders on the Hampton Harbor bridge. We were there. We did the ride along the coast to Nubble Lighthouse and back, hearing of the accident details along the way. My confidence drained out. I feared every vehicle coming from behind. The fun died again when veteran cyclist Dick Devellian was hit from behind and killed in Intervale in May. Road biking is not on life support. I’ve heard its death knell.
Peter Minnich
Conway
