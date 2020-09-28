To the editor:
President Donald Trump has been given the chance to perform his greatest service to his country. He can restore the Supreme Court to a faithful observance and enforcement of the U.S. Constitution. That Constitution is one of the most remarkable documents in human history.
James Madison spoke the thoughts of many delegates to the Convention of 1787 when he stated on June 26 of that year that their success or failure would “decide forever the fate of Republican Govt.”
Fortunately, they succeeded. Republican government has, despite many challenges, spread to parts of the globe where it seemed most unlikely to take root.
But now we must make sure that we ourselves do not lose “the blessings of liberty.” For too long, many Supreme Court justices have seen the Constitution as their personal possession, to be changed and expanded according to their whims. Separation of powers, federalism, and the Bill of Rights have been put at risk.
The job of the Supreme Court is to understand the Constitution as its authors intended, and to apply it accordingly. If changes are needed, Article V lays out the path to amendment.
President Trump’s first two Supreme Court appointments give us every reason to be confident that he will make another fine choice for the seat now vacant. He deserves our support for a prompt confirmation process.
Peter J. Thomas
Silver Lake
