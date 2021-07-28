To the editor:
One of the great triumphs of Donald’s Trump’s presidency was the successful development, more quickly than most thought possible, of vaccines to protect us from COVID. Many of us might not be alive today had it not been for Trump’s great accomplishment.
But now Trump’s success is being limited by the number of people who have refused to be vaccinated. Some are hesitating because these are Trump’s vaccines, some because they have been influenced by wildly false warnings of danger, and some because they distrust a “white” vaccine.
It is time to put aside such unreasonable fears and be vaccinated. There should be no need for financial incentives or for government agents to come to our homes asking personal questions. These vaccines save lives.
If you have not been vaccinated, please get it done right away.
Peter J. Thomas
Chairman
The Conservative Caucus
Warrenton, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.