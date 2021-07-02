To the editor:
Each of us who values his vote must remain on the alert, despite the fact that the liberal attempt to nationalize our system of elections was stopped on its first attempt.
The so-called For the People Act, which would more accurately be named the End Honest Elections Act, was blocked last month in the Senate. However, it may be brought up again at any time. Furthermore, there is the strong possibility that some of its worst provisions might be added to another bill on which a vote is expected.
Americans need to have confidence in their elections, rather than returning to the fraud that was practiced at least as recently as 1960. Voters must be required to show ID at the polls. Registration lists must be regularly cleaned to remove those who have died or moved. Registration by non-citizens must be prevented.
The state legislatures have mostly done a good job of protecting our elections, and are now taking steps to make the system even better. Congress must not be allowed to destroy these protections.
Peter J. Thomas
Silver Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.