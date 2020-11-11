To the editor:
On Veterans Day, members of the Bartlett Veterans of Foreign Wars usually distribute “Buddy Poppies” as a symbol of remembrance.
Also, we receive your generous donations of set-up space, time, stories and money. The help of our local businesses, neighbors and visitors is invaluable for completing our mission.
But this year, out of consideration, we remind you of veterans and their families’ sacrifices and needs in this letter.
We use the poppy because of the poem written in 1915 by Canadian Col. John McCrae, “In Flanders Fields.”
The red poppy is a symbol of remembrance and hope for all of those affected by our foreign wars. Veterans of war seldom talk about their service. But when it is known, a listener may say, “Gee, I wished I had gone.”
Our usual reply, in some form, is, “It was part of our lives to go: you could have gone if it was part of yours. But, all of you here have the responsibility of supporting the promise America represents to the world — living a life worth fighting for!”
The motto of the VFW is, “To honor the dead by helping the living.”
This year, all of us are fighting a major world war against a pandemic. And our immediate battlefield is at home. All of us are veterans of this unrelenting war.
Please remember, we members of your VFW Post in Bartlett, New Hampshire, are available for VFW, VA and local concerns, information and assistance.
Peter J. Don Konics II
Service Officer/VFW Post 5386
Conway
