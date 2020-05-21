To the editor:
Like a persistent scofflaw, Tom McLaughlin rolls out another poorly analyzed diatribe, this time blaming one of the nation’s few cogent voices for being politically “malleable” as if Dr. Fauci called the political shots, and not the narcissist in chief, breathing down the neck of and firing any truth-teller who goes against his re-election chances, something none of the five other presidents Fauci has “served” would even think of.
First, Tom throws out a mixed message about contact tracing, apparently unaware that Taiwan, with 23 million people, has had only seven deaths from this pandemic, even though they were the second nation affected.
Contact tracing and people actually following social distancing guidelines is credited, and though our recalcitrant and obstinate right wing (wrong side) citizens would screw up any chance of a unified effort on that front (after all, though “freedom isn’t free” it is apparently cheaper than one face mask) the efficacy of that method cannot be questioned.
Then Tom seems to try to blame Fauci for not overruling the gay alliances opposed to (any) efforts to single out or target gay men in the early days of the AIDS crisis, again, as if he had much say in the matter. (And as if that crisis was equivalent to an almost airborne infectious disease.)
The beauty of scientists is that they are by far the most conservative profession in our society, peer reviewing everything and cautiously apolitical as a norm. And like with climate change, when they do get political, it is easily discerned since those few will stand out against the main body of evidence and scientists, a fortuitous side effect of peer review insistence.
It is unfortunate that Tom is not subject to the same oversight. We would see far less of his counterproductive ramblings no doubt. Tom, it’s easy to criticize, especially when they will print whatever misplaced polemic you write, but have you even once in your life come up with a viable alternative?
Peter Huston
Hiram, Maine
