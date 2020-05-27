To the editor:
Please, can you guys hire a fact checker? I need one, and, more important, Tom McLaughlin and Bill Marvel need at least one.
The discussion never gains credence when political opinions are tossed around like abstract art interpretations. There are facts out there, such as the fact that while Sen. Susan Collins, considered the most moderate Republican, voted with Donald Trump 93 percent of the time, the Democrat considered the most (anything!), Bernie, voted with his party 84 percent of the time.
So who marches in lockstep, Bill? And just the fact that Democrats have conservatives, moderates and radicals, and Republicans have only conservatives and a few moderates pretty much makes everything else you say quite suspect.
I guess in all the time you spent in D.C., you couldn’t get over to the Rotunda and pick up a copy of the Congressional Record.
Peter Huston
Hiram, Maine
