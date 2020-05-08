To the editor:
Note to two purveyors of disinformation:
Peter Hill, though big banks like Bank of America actually do currently have a war chest of many billions of dollars as a hedge against the next (current?) recession, you may be right if two things occur.
If the large corporations and special interests of the ruling minority in this country continue to accrue recovery money meant to inspire greater employment for small business and if the country does not shift away from the current untenable production methods, CAFO farming, outdated energy systems, etc. there may not be the technological and labor intensive impetus we have needed in the past to escape economic catastrophes.
Yes, this “recovery” will take longer than the last two recessions ushered in by conservative political-economic policy, but without currency devaluation, and monetary expansion the Great Depression would probably still be ongoing.
And Tom Mclaughlin, please stop promulgating the neo-fascist propaganda that an executive decree supported by the vast majority (80 percent at the most recent count) of Maine residents is a result of executive fiat. You are in the extreme(ist?) minority with your view as usual, but as a former teacher you should be ashamed of trying to frame the situation as other than it is.
You and a very few others seem to parrot the example of our current White House resident, ignoring both science and common decency in order to further a very dangerous and misguided reaction to what you cannot control.
Peter Huston
Hiram, Maine
