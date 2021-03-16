To the editor:
The “woke” part of the radical left has decided that Dr. Seuss was a racist. As many as eight of Dr. Seuss books are banned on Amazon, eBay and others. Even the decedent’s publisher is no longer printing copies.
Think about this. Dr. Seuss has been published since 1937 with over 60 books and sold 700 million globally. Banning sales by retailers that represent a vast majority of all books sales is worse than burning books. The public never has a chance to see what is being banned and make up their own minds if they want to burn the books.
As I write the Chinese are banning conservative writings in Hong Kong libraries.
The “woke” even came up with the fairy tail the the stage at CPAC was set up to resemble a Nazi symbol. The company responsible was “woked” and basically ruined. Too bad, as the owner was a Democrat donor and did work for MSNBC and for the Biden Cancer Initiative. It seems like the “woke” are now so desperate that they are eating themselves. Keep it up, morons.
My wife taught for decades at John Fuller and remembers Cindy Spencer dressing up as Dr. Seuss on his birthday. Cindy, my wife and other teachers read Dr. Seuss to K through 6 on Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
I will bet nobody then nor now ever believed they were being fed racist thoughts listening to Dr. Seuss. God bless Cindy and all the staff at John Fuller for giving positive experiences to generations of our children.
If my memory of history is correct, no people or nation ever came out on the good side when the resorted to burning books.
“We have to condemn publicly the very idea that some people the right to repress others when we neither punish nor reproach evil doers. We are ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations.” — Alexander Solzhenitsyn.
Peter Hill
North Conway
The printing of these books was discontinued by the author's family, and not banned by anyone. You can purchase remaining copies in outlets throughout the world.
