To the editor:
Just imagine that someone driving down Route 16 and gets stopped by the police. There are disagreements between the person stopped and the police arrest this person. They handcuff him, lay him facedown on the street and even though the “fight” is over, an officer places his knee on the arrested’s neck and cuts off blood via the carotid artery. The arrested pleads “let me stand I cannot breathe.” He dies.
This whole scene is on video and spreads like wildfire in the wind. The citizens go ballistic because the officer is not immediately arrested so they riot and burn down Main Street. The police have a “stand down order” and do nothing to protect all of the businesses so the protesters (thugs and rioters) can blow off steam.
The next day still no arrests of the officers involved so the “protesters” riot a second night and head for Conway Police Department. Orders from above have the police get in all available vehicles and abandon the station that is invaded, trashed, burned and causes millions in damage that eventually will be paid by taxpayers because the insurance company refuses to pay as the police did not defend the station from what appeared to be unarmed protesters.
On day three Sun editor Margaret McKenzie sends a crew to Conway to video the police response to protests there and Margaret’s crew is arrested by the very same police that abandoned their station the night before. Margaret’s crew is wearing full credentials that mean nothing to the police and the crew is handcuffed and arrested. Eventually they are released with an apology.
This is real and happened, not in North Conway but in Minneapolis, Minn. Folks, there is a very thin crust separating us between civility and anarchy and the only thing separating us between the two is the police.
After living here for 50 years, I have no doubt that this type of despicable action on the part of the police would ever happen here but if any type of anarchy ever came to be in our beautiful town, this old fart and I am positive many of my old fart friends would be the first to volunteer to be deputized and stand shoulder to shoulder with the police to save that thin crust protecting us from anarchy.
So can anyone explain to me who is in control in Minneapolis and justify why they have allowed that thin crust of civility to totally collapse and the police are abandoning their fortified station to unarmed rioters?
As I pen this, protesters are pushing down barricades in front of the White House and rest assured the Secret Service is in control there and pushing back. No riot there.
Folks, please read and remember these words: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, It will be because we destroyed ourselves,” Abraham Lincoln.
Peter Hill
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.