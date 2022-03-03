I have known Evelyn Whelton for many years, and her letter was spot on prior to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. He is totally out of touch on many problems, especially oil, that has gone up even more after his address, much to Putin’s delight.
Allow me to comment on another subject that the major power brokers of money are scheming on that may be even more dangerous to our liberties than Vladimir Putin. Something that could even cost Evelyn her job in banking — digital currency.
I am sure everyone remembers the ex parte dictate by the commie/fascist Justin Trudeau of Canada to freeze bank accounts, credit cards and anything monetary of the protesters and any supporters to break up their peaceful protest. This ridiculous unconstitutional edict was quickly reversed after Finance Minister Chyrstia Freeland got several nasty phone calls from the international banking community.
This edict caused a run on Canadian banks and severely irritated international bankers, including the Fed, which are scheming to create digital currencies for our future to solidify total control over money. Well, folks, the toothpaste is out of the tube now.
Digital currencies would bypass all local banks — sorry Evelyn — and federalize all monetary transactions. Goodbye, privacy. This would allow the government to see and control all monetary transactions. Think about that folks. You would have zero privacy on all things you purchase. And you think the puny interest you get on your money now is bad. The government could charge you interest on your digital account to help pay down the deficit.
The government could control any purchase you make and if they deem you a threat, a few bureaucratic key strokes and you could not even purchase your next meal. And never worry about your electronic digital currency debit card if there was ever an atomic or solar electromagnetic impulse disabling everything electronic.
Never mind a major power outage lasting a long time. Oh, and never worry about being hacked.
I urge all voters to question anyone they vote for to ask for their stance on digital currency when this policy begins to show in the not-too-distant future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.