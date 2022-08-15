To the editor:
I have a few questions for Jim Pietrangelo and anybody who shares his opinion that investigations into Donald Trump’s doings are “bogus.”
I had to laugh reading that he didn’t even watch the hearings, yet has such strong opinions on them. Anyway, here are three questions: How is having Trump’s inner circle and associates testify about what they witnessed a “disgrace to the democratic process?” How do you claim to be on the side that supports law and order when you clearly don’t support the DC police, the FBI (headed by a Trump appointee), or the DOJ? What evidence do you have that the 2020 election was “stolen”? Trump’s own appointed attorney general, William Barr, calls Trump’s claims “bull$hit.” Many Trump-appointed judges also ruled that fraud claims were unwarranted. What do you know that they don’t?
Also, you quote Jonathan Turley, but you ignored his other statements, like saying details that were uncovered in the hearings were breathtaking, damaging and disturbing, and that “all of the details should disturb everyone.” I guess the only ones not disturbed are those that hid their heads in the sand during the hearings.
Our democracy relies on law and order and the peaceful transfer of power, and it is clear that the far right has already smashed recklessly into our democracy’s guardrails.
The hearings and investigations are a good sign that the guardrails may hold. No one, not even populist idols or autocrats, are above the law. The tide has certainly turned since Trump’s attempts to deal with his political rivals with the “lock her up” chants. That chant seems to need a new pronoun now. I look forward to seeing how you answer the three questions asked of you.
Peter Elsemore
Silver Lake
Arguing with someone who believes their own lies is a total waste of time.
