To the editor:
In the letters to the editor Elizabeth Kelsea calls out others for having no shame. She then proceeds to use the horrendous sexual assault of a teenager by trying to turn it into a political issue. That, to me, is shameful.
The case that is being distorted for political gains by far right media outlets involves a victim that testified that she’d previously had two consensual sexual encounters with her attacker in the school bathroom, and that the day of her assault, they’d agreed to meet up again — which, in no way excuses a sexual assault.
I bring up the fact only to ward off the scare tactics being used about predators sneaking into bathrooms dressed up like women in order to assault strangers. Truth denying media outlets attempt to demonize bathroom policies while ignoring the fact that although the boy was indeed wearing a skirt, he was not authorized to use the girls’ bathroom at the time of the incident.
The school district’s trans-inclusive bathroom policies were approved only in August, more than two months after the assault. So it turns out that this is just another dishonest attempt to strike up a fearful culture war, like the absurd idea that Biden is “intentionally flooding America with immigrants”.
And speaking of shame, what is more shameful than dealing with an attack on our democracy than by trying to sweep the whole Jan. 6 insurrection under the rug?
Peter Elsemore
Silver Lake
