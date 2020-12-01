To the editor:
I am writing in response to the Michael Knudson’s letter which declared, with no evidence given whatsoever, that there was “overwhelming evidence of voting fraud on an immense level.”
Mr. Knudson simply says that it “appears” that voting machines flipped millions of votes, without stating the slightest shred of evidence. He goes on to say that if you disagree with this then it must be you, and not him, that has been “indoctrinated” by news outlets.
How would you explain that even Trump-appointed judges are throwing out such baseless lawsuits as fast as they are introduced? Because courts demand evidence, not just baseless claims, that’s why.
And as a side note, I wonder about the Daily Sun’s process for creating headlines for letters and columns. It seems a bit irresponsible to print a bold print headline of “Dominion voting machines flipped election for Biden.” Why not at least put quotes around that headline so that it is more obvious that it is merely someone’s unfounded opinion instead of a fact?
But if you want to keep printing headlines by the same standard, can you use this headline for my letter: “Michael Knudson’s claims on voting fraud are totally proven false.”
Peter Elsemore
Silver Lake
