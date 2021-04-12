To the editor:
A recent survey of The Conway Daily Sun done on the same day each year back to 2009 (about the time the online short-term rental phenomenon began) reveals an interesting trend.
On the same day back in 2009 there were 94 “For Rent” listings in the paper; today there are just two. A good friend recently told me that he may have to move away because of the lack of long-term housing.
So I wholeheartedly support the warrant articles on the ballot (Articles 4 and 5) that permits homeowners to add long-term housing. The articles on the Conway Town Warrant relating to short-term rentals are a firm no. Let’s try to preserve what little peace we have left in Conway’s many neighborhoods and send the message that everything in Conway is not for sale.
Peter Donohoe
North Conway
