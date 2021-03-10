To the editor:
What a pleasure to read the insert regarding Northeast Woodland Public Chartered School.
Children love going to school, being outdoors, etc. What a concept ... being educated instead of being indoctrinated. A true "circle back" to learning.
Peggy Bernhardt
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.