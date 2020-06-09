To the editor:
Tom McLaughlin asks the question, “What the heck is systemic racism?” and then provides an answer to the question for us, brilliantly if not intentionally.
Tom stumbles around the topic, asking questions about the intentions of the cop who murdered George Floyd. How do we know that he was a racist, Tom asks, pretending not to know. Tom knows that the cop did that because he thought he could — that kneeling on a handcuffed black man’s neck in America today is OK — unless, of course, someone videos it and the world gets to see. If we didn’t have the video, everyone, including Tom, would pretend it never happened.
Tom wastes the rest of his column on a rambling diatribe, complaining about circular reasoning and “leftist” public schools. We are not surprised to find out that, after pretending to look, Tom despairs that he can’t find an answer. Tom is satisfied that there is no systemic racism.
I wonder if Tom might have done better if he had a sincere conversation with his black friends or neighbors about their experiences. If he asked them about the number of times they have been stopped by the police for speeding and had their cars searched. If he asked them about how many times police have stopped them and demanded to know what they are doing because they looked “suspicious.”
Oh wait, my guess is that Tom doesn’t have any black friends or neighbors. In fact, my guess is that Tom rarely if ever meets and never talks to black people. Tom doesn’t know the answer to his question because he doesn’t really care to know. And it shows. But I can give him a clue. Look in the mirror and look in your heart. We all should.
Paul J. Hartnett, Jr.
North Conway and Newton, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.