All too often in today's world we see cases that make national headlines regarding exploited children due to parents' substance misuse, poor choices or their own past traumas. Two recent cases, Elijah Lewis and Harmony Montgomery, have gripped our state and have raised awareness to just how seriously children suffer when they're in a home where abuse and neglect exist.
In New Hampshire, thousands of children experience abuse and neglect. You'll never hear their stories because they don't reach the level of seriousness that Elijah and Harmony's do. However their stories are real and can result in lifelong trauma that threatens to shape their personalities and future choices.
Over my 40-year career in the human service profession, 25 of those years with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families as a social worker and Area Program Manager, I witnessed all kinds of abuse and neglect that children suffered. Those same cases exist here in New Hampshire. As a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) I provide the voice needed for a child during a court proceeding so the judge can understand the wishes and trauma from a child's perspective. This truly allows the judge to make an informed decision regarding the child and their case.
Unfortunately there are not enough CASA volunteers to help with every case of abuse or neglect in our state. Please consider becoming the voice for these innocent children in your community. Explore CASA's website at CASANH.ORG for more information on supporting our most vulnerable children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.