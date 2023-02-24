A de-industrialized Ohio is reeling after a 1.7-mile-long train accident caused by lack of maintenance, Civil War-era air brakes, and only three people on board. With over 100,000 opioid deaths last year, the Midwest is a shadow of what it used to be.
President Barrack Obama was not good for workers, but did pass a law to upgrade brakes on trains carrying hazardous goods. That was repealed under President Donald Trump, and now with President Joe Biden recently breaking a strike for railroad workers to get days off we see an industry maimed and plundered by our elites.
Massive layoffs and anti-union busting administrations have worked these people to the bone. And now a small town in eastern Ohio has paid the price.
Naftali Bennett, the former prime minister of Israel, recently divulged info that Western leaders scuttled a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia early on in the conflict.
Not only would tens of thousands of lives been saved, but food shortages over vast amounts of the global south would’ve been avoided as well.
Now a balloon has all of our hair on fire and we’ll have to spend trillions of dollars on things like the F-22, which has zero chance against hundreds of cheap unmanned drones made by China.
We’re told we have to cut domestic spending that helps people like you and me because of the debt while the Pentagon can’t account for trillions of dollars.
The collapse of almost every great empire in history was by overextending itself militarily. We can’t be the world police and maintain a dignified quality of life for our people. And with a system that virtually prints and sends money up to the richest, the rest of us lose purchasing power due to money supply limitations. A kleptocratic oligarchy? Sounds about right.
