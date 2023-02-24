To the editor:

A de-industrialized Ohio is reeling after a 1.7-mile-long train accident caused by lack of maintenance, Civil War-era air brakes, and only three people on board. With over 100,000 opioid deaths last year, the Midwest is a shadow of what it used to be.

