To the editor:
Republican Matt Mayberry is running for Congress. He's a true believer in New Hampshire values. He is a successful businessman, military veteran, community leader, volunteer, New Hampshire Human Rights Commissioner. He is a man of honesty, integrity, and moral character. New Hampshire needs a man with those traits. New Hampshire needs Matt Mayberry, and so does Congress.
Patricia Fleck
Intervale
