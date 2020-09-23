To the editor:
I am again enthusiastically endorsing Jeb Bradley’s re-election. Jeb has served Carroll County and our state well for many years. He has proven he will stand up for local residents.
I really appreciate how hard he has advocated for charter school funding in New Hampshire. Charter schools are public schools funded by the state and provide a unique opportunity for students that need a different educational setting than can be obtained in a traditional setting.
That is not to say that public schools are not up to the task — because they do a good job. But some students simply need a different environment or a different educational focus. Jeb has recognized how important that opportunity is for each individual student and has fought to make it a reality.
It is more than sad that some powerful legislators continue to block acceptance of a federal funding that would help some 1,300 students in New Hampshire waiting for placement in charter schools. The lack of funding has impacted the families in the Mount Washington Valley sending their children to the Northeast Woodland School and the Robert Frost Charter School. These funds are necessary to ensure that the schools can be stable and succeed. As a former board member of the latter, I witnessed the incredible dedication of the teachers and the resulting enthusiasm for learning of the students.
Despite the intransigence of some of his colleagues, Jeb will continue to fight for these students because he believes In the need for options and the opportunity to excel. This is one of many reasons I will vote for Jeb Bradley in November.
Pat Farley
Tamworth
