To the editor:
If you live in Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale's or Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison or Tamworth, I ask for your vote on Nov. 3.
Having lived in, or worked in, or represented all of these towns (excepts Hart's) it would be an honor to represent you in Concord.
Along with maintaining New Hampshire's traditions, I also support protecting our environment and the work of Carroll County broadband.
And I thank you in advance for your support and your vote. As the late Ray Burton would say, “Every vote is appreciated.”
Norman Tregenza
Conway
