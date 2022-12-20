To the editor:
William Marvel’s rant against non-profit organizations and our annual appeals for public support is a misguided and error-filled opinion piece that may as well have been written by Scrooge himself.
He claims he is offended and overwhelmed by our seasonal requests for funding assistance, and he paints all soliciting organizations with the same very broad brush.
I can’t dispute his displeasure with manipulative images of starving puppies and the urgent need to send an immediate donation. However, it is unfair to claim our annual appeal for support of the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center, or the many other local and deserving non-profit organizations for that matter, is based upon exploiting guilt.
Our mission is to serve the critical and otherwise unmet needs of older adults who wish to age in their own homes with dignity and compassionate care. Our donors respond to this cause out of a sense of purpose and community — not because we exploit a sense of guilt.
Mr. Marvel, please don’t suggest our unpaid volunteer board members are profiting off your donations. Please don’t suggest we exploit generosity by status-envy since all our contributors are listed alphabetically beginning with anonymous (our largest donors BTW).
And lastly, please don’t suggest that we value even the smallest donation less than the largest one. They were all made in this season of giving and cheery goodwill. We would be greatly appreciative if you chose to send us a sawbuck. Even Scrooge can put aside his cynicism at Christmas.
Norman Cloutier
Tamworth
Norman Cloutier is president of the Betty C. Ketchum Foundation, which is the owner and operator of the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center.
