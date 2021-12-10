To the editor:
On Wednesday at approximately noon a accident occurred on Route 16 near the Scarecrow Pub in Bartlett.
A minivan went off the road flipping to the passenger side trapping two people inside all while sliding into the woods. About eight people, myself included, sprung into action to aid the two ladies trapped.
Everyone walked away with minor injuries. But the way everyone came together to help gives me a little hope in this world — even if it just resides in our county.
People were selfless. They put someone else and their troubles first. It's a great thing when we come together. It should be done more. To the ladies in the accident, i hope you're doing fine, and your holidays are a little brighter.
I have asked the responding officer to give you my contact info to check in. Thank you to everyone that stopped to help. Rock on Carroll County.
Naomi Kaiser
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.